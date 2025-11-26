“Go wherever you want, who stopped you?” Shirsat retorts to JanjalLokmat News Network

Gurdian Minister Sanjay Shirsat lashed out at district chief Rajendra Janjal on Wednesday after Janjal publicly criticized him. Shirsat said, “Go wherever you want… who stopped you?” signaling that leaving the Shinde faction will not change the party’s functioning. He added that the final resolution will happen in DCM Eknath Shinde’s court.

Speaking to reporters, Shirsat called Janjal a ‘scholar’ and said, “I know why he complains. Why make everything public? I will respond to mistakes. If you want to go elsewhere, go ahead. Didn’t I help make him district chief? Ambition sometimes leads to such incidents. A party runs only when everyone works together. Before accusing me, he should feel some shame. He cannot manage leaders from other factions like Nandkumar Ghodele, Vikas Jain, Kishanchand Tanwani, Ashok Patwardhan they don’t function well. The party doesn’t run like that. If a district chief doesn’t understand their role, they shouldn’t perform it.”

Action ordered after hostel incident

Authorities have been instructed to take strict action against those responsible for the incident at the Social Welfare hostel. Officials also checked on the affected students. Shirsat said the matter is being taken very seriously.

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Gurdian Minister Sanjay Shirsat lashed out at shiv sena district chief Rajendra Janjal on Wednesday after Janjal publicly criticized him. Shirsat said, “Go wherever you want… who stopped you?” signaling that leaving the Shinde faction will not change the party’s functioning. He added that the final resolution will happen in DCM Eknath Shinde’s court.

Speaking to reporters, Shirsat called Janjal a ‘scholar’ and said, “I know why he complains. Why make everything public? I will respond to mistakes. If you want to go elsewhere, go ahead. Didn’t I help make him district chief? Ambition sometimes leads to such incidents. A party runs only when everyone works together. Before accusing me, he should feel some shame. He cannot manage leaders from other factions like Nandkumar Ghodele, Vikas Jain, Kishanchand Tanwani, Ashok Patwardhan they don’t function well. The party doesn’t run like that. If a district chief doesn’t understand their role, they shouldn’t perform it.”

-----------

Action ordered after hostel incident

Authorities have been instructed to take strict action against those responsible for the incident at the Social Welfare hostel. Officials also checked on the affected students. Shirsat said the matter is being taken very seriously.