Gods have different names but the essence of all religions is the same

Aurangabad, Aug 16:

Each religion worships a different deity. Their traditions and beliefs are different. However, the essence of all religions is the same, said the saints of various religions in the ‘Sarvadharma Mahasammelan’ held on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at Shri Hirachand Kasliwal prangan on Tuesday. Thousands of devotees were present on the occasion.

Rashtrasant Acharya Pulaksagarji Maharaj, Lokesh Muni Maharaj, Sikh community guru Paramjit Singh Chandok, Hindu community guru Goswami Sushilji Maharaj and Janab Imam Amer Ahmed Ilyasi representing the Muslim community participated in the Dhamasabha. Former MP Chandrakant Khaire, mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, chaturmas president Lalit Patni, working president Mahavir Patni and others were present.

Essence of all religion is one - Pulaksagarji Maharaj

There are several religions in the world, but the essence of all religions is one. The names of god may be different, but God is one. Everyone has their traditions and beliefs. So everyone should be respected. Today India's name is foremost in the saintly tradition. Other countries should take inspiration from us and make the path to peace easy.

Guru Nanak's message of peace - Paramjit Singh Chandok

Sikhs have made a great contribution in India's independence and I am proud to be a Sikh. Guru Nanak's message is for humanity. The world is striving for peace. Hence the message of peace should be spread through the Sarvadharma Sammelan. All saints are striving for world peace.

Saints work to guide the world - Goswami Sushilji Maharaj

India has a long history of saints since time immemorial. This tradition is working to show the direction to the world. Jainism is the definition of humanity. Every religion teaches to respect other religions. Sarvadharma Mahasammelana was established in 2006 to bring together saints of all faiths. Now this organization works worldwide.

Honor the saints - Janab Imam Amer Ahmed Ilyasi

Assalam walakum means may god bless you and walaikum salaam means may god bless you too. We all saints come together and give the message to keep peace. I would like to tell people of all castes that I am impressed by the austerities and routines of the Digambar Jain saints. They have dedicated their life only for the society. Whenever a Digambar saint passes by your area, honor that saint. Be careful not to disturb the walking saints.

Embrace thoughts of Lord Mahavir - Lokesh Muni Maharaj

If one embraces the thoughts of Lord Mahavir, peace will prevail in the world. A person who is cultured and polite deserves all blessings. Mahavir never discriminated between Digambar and Shwetambar. Nirvana is of great importance among Jains. Those who have conquered anger, hatred, attachment, maya and greed will receive nirvana. Cow slaughter can be stopped if Digambar, Shwetabar and all religions come together. If the saints of all religions come together, India will be a developed country in the future.