GoI-MoMA releases Haj Policy 2024

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The union Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA, Haj Division, New Delhi) has issued an office memorandum announcing the Haj Policy 2024, on Wednesday.

The memorandum duly signed by the deputy secretary (MoMA, Haj Division) Ankur Yadav stated that rules and regulations drafted in the Haj Policy 2023 will continue to be implemented in Haj 2024.

It is learnt that the two countries India and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) will be signing a bilateral agreement for Haj 2024. Hence if any change occurs in framing the new policy it will be included in the Haj Policy 2024.

Earlier, the policy for Haj pilgrims was approved by the office on February 6, 2023. The letter alerting about the policy was issued by the joint secretary (MoMA) C P S Bakshi to all the offices concerned.