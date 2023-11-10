Gold and Silver worth Rs 15 cr sold on Dhantrayodashi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Unlike every year, the narrow lanes of the Sarafa Markets in the city, witnessed huge rush of citizens and revellers stepping in different jewellery shops to buy gold or silver ornaments, on the auspicious occasion of Dhantrayodashi (on Friday). The market in the city has recorded a transaction of Rs 15 crore through selling of gold and silver ornaments.

The joy of buying or procuring gold on the auspicious occasion knew no boundness, especially amongst the women folk. Apart from the sarafa market in the city, the jewellery shops in different commercial areas like Jalna Road, Trimurti Chowk, Shivajinagar, Cidco, Connaught Place, Avishkar Colony, Gulmohar Colony and Hudco also witnessed heavy rush of buyers during the whole day. The wish list of the buyers was 24 carat gold (ornaments and coins); bars, special coins with imprints of Goddess Laxmi, ornaments etc. The women were also spotted buying ‘mangalsutras’ and ‘gold beads’. The rush of buyers started to increase in the afternoon. The price of gold was Rs 61,500 (per 10 grams or 1 tola), while the price of silver was Rs 73,000 per kg.

The price of gold upscaled by Rs 400 to 500 from Thursday. The price of silver, however, remained stable, said a jeweller R K Jalnawala.

Another jeweller Jugalkishore Verma added, “ The gold is sold out without fail on Dhantrayodashi. It is also sold in a large quantity on Padwa.”

Adds a jeweller Rajendra Mandlik, “ A total of 20 kg of gold has been sold on Friday, apart from silver, platinum and diamond. The transaction of Rs 15 crore has been recorded through selling of gold.”

It has been observed that the jewellers from Pune are also impressed on seeing the citizens’ capacity of buying the gold.

Every year, the transaction or the sale of gold and silver is increasing. It is going up by 10 pc to 15 pc every year. It is learnt that after the jewellers from Jalgaon, the jewellers from Pune and Mumbai are also being attracted to the city. Hence they are organising an exhibition of ornaments in the local five star hotels and even attracting good response.