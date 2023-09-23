Gold chain snatched in Samtanagar area

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thieves snatched a gold chain weighing 3 tolas of an old woman in Samtanagar in the Kanchanwadi area on Friday morning. A case has been registered with the Satara police station.

Police said, complainant Rahini Tamboli lives with her husband, who retired from a bank at Samtanagar. On Friday, she was going to a temple. Two motorcyclists came near her and inquired about the Rameshwar temple address, but she said that this a Saptashrungi temple. Engaging her in talks, one of them snatched the gold chain around her neck. She cried for help and the nearby residents tried to grab the motorcyclists, but they managed to flee from the scene. PSI Suresh Jarwal is further investigating the case.