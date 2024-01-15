Gold medals presented to UG & PG toppers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Suresh Gosavi presented gold medals to the toppers of various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the name extension ceremony of the university held on Sunday.

He also presented the prizes to the winners of the Bhimgeet competition. Director of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation Dr Bharati Gawali said that those students who topped the examinations in in March-April 2023 examinations received the medals.

The names of the recipients are as follows; Megha Angrakhe (MA English, Principal S T Pradhan Gold Medical), Yasmin Firdous (MA Urdu, Chancellor’s Gold Medal), Saudnya Kavhale (BA-Public Administration), Kale Kalpana (MA Public Administration) and Komal Bandu (MA Political Science)--all theree got Dr Ramesh Dhokle Gold Medals, Shaikh Uzma (MA English, Dr Bapuji Salunke Gold Medal), Chandramani Wakale (BJ, Dainik Lokmat Gold Medal sponsored by Honourable Rajendra Darda), Nikita Harke (M Sc-Biochemistry, S S Pawar Gold Medal) and Neha Kulkarni (M Com-Dr N G Bapat Gold Medal).