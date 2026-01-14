Gold medals & prizes presented to meritorious students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University presented gold medals and prizes to meritorious students in its name extension day ceremony held at the main auditorium of the campus on Wednesday.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari presided over the function. Veteran poet Dr F. M. Shinde was the chief guest. Pro VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Director of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation Dr B N Dole, Management Council members Principal Dr Bharat Khandare and Dr Aparna Patil, and Director of the Student Development Board Dr Kailas Ambhure were also present. Prizes of various competitions were distributed. The competitions included essay, Bhimgeet, poster-making and reels organised during Anti-Ragging Week were also awarded.

Distribution of Gold Medals to 11 Meritorious Students

The names of the meritorious students are as follows:

Chancellor’s Gold Medal – Manisha Valvi (M.A. Geography)

Prof. S. T. Pradan Gold Medal – Sujit Ubale (MA English)

Dr Ramesh Dhobale Gold Medal – Pranita Parkhe (M.A. Public Administration)

Dr Ramesh Dhobale Gold Medal – Priyanka Mundase (M.A. Political Science)

Dr Uttamrao Suryavanshi Gold Medal – Priyanka Mundase (M.A. Political Science)

Dr Bapuji Salunke Gold Medal – Arpita Shinde (B.A. English)

Dr Ramesh Dhobale Gold Medal – Vaishnavi Dubhase (B.A. Public Administration)

Dainik Lokmat Gold Medal – Nitin Andure (B.J.)

S S Pawar Gold Medal – Divya Ingale (M.Sc. Biochemistry)

Dr K. B. Deshpande Gold Medal – Vandana Shirsath (M.Sc. Botany)

Dr N. G. Bapat Gold Medal – Aarti Pirane (M.Com)