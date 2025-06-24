Gold ornaments worth ₹1.6 lakh stolen from cupboard locker

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A theft incident has occurred at a house at Pawannagar in Ranjangaon. Unidentified thief stole gold ornaments worth approximately ₹1.6 lakh from a locker. The incident came to light on Sunday, and a case has been registered at the MIDC Waluj Police Station.

Abuzar Dastagir Pathan lives with his family and works in a private company to earn a living. On June 17, he realised that the key to their cupboard locker was missing. Later, on June 20, the day of the housewarming ceremony for their new home, they planned to use the gold ornaments but couldn't, as the key was still lost.

Following this, Pathan grew suspicious about the locker and, on June 22 at around 12.30 pm, he broke open the locker to check inside. At that time, he discovered that the gold ornaments were missing. The stolen items included a necklace (10 grams), a mangalsutra (3 grams), a ring (2.5 grams), and 30 beads (1.5 grams) — totaling gold ornaments worth around ₹1.6 lakh.

A theft case has been registered against unknown individuals, and the MIDC Waluj Police are conducting further investigation.