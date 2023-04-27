Gold prices touch Rs 61,600 on Gurupushyamrut

With the increase in prices, consumers turn their back

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The gold prices touched a new high with the price reaching Rs 61,600 per 10 grams. Many customers who went to the jewellers to purchase gold on Gurupushyamrut went back after hearing the price of gold. In just 6 days from Akshaya Tritiya, gold rose by Rs 1100 per 10 grams.

As gold touched Rs 61,600 on Thursday, its effect was seen on the turnover in the bullion market. Gold was priced at Rs 61,600 per 10 grams when jewelers opened their showrooms in the morning hoping for good gold sales on the occasion of Gurupushyamrut. Hearing the prices, many customers turned their backs to the market. Only a few customers bought gold. In the evening, there was a rush to buy gold in some showrooms.

Rs 10,000 profit in a year

Last year in 2022, during Akshaya Tritiya, gold was sold at Rs 50,808 per 10 grams. Gold was sold at the price of Rs 61,600 on Gurupushyamrut. Those who bought gold last year saw a profit of Rs 10,792 per 10 grams.