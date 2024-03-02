Gold, silver & bronze medals to be made from e-waste

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) of the Government of India granted Rs 30 lakh fund to a college teacher for making gold and silver medals through the recycling of e-waste.

Head of the Mechanical Department of MGM University Arvind Chel along with associate professors submitted it to the DST Department.

The ratio of e-waste is increasing in the world with the rise in using technology. Different types of metals are used in each electronic device. After the usage, the devices are thrown away.

Around 70 tonnes of e-waste is generated across the country but it is not disposed of properly. A question arises as to what should be done with this e-waste.

Arvind Chel, a professor from Jawaharlal Nehru Engineering College of MGM started trying to find out solution to the problem.

He submitted a project of recycling e-waste to the DST which approved the project and also gave a fund of Rs 30 lakh. The main objective of the project is to process and recycle e-waste.

E-waste is generated from any electrical and electronic goods. It included a hard disk, motherboard of a computer, printer, cable and circuit board.

He said that various types of metals are used while manufacturing electronic equipment.

“The recycling of metals can be used through processing. The metals should be extracted from electronic devices and they are turned into powder. Various items including gold, silver and copper medals will be made from metals.

The project will help in reducing pollution and preserving environment,” he added.