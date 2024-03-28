Golden chance for HSC students to make career in hospitality industry

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Here is a good news for the HSC students who are desirous to make a career in Hospitality and Hotel Administration as the

Union Ministry of Tourism (MoT) through the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT) has introduced a 3-year- degree course Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) in Hospitality and Hotel Administration (academic year 2024-27).

According to a press release, the last date for registration and submitting the application form is March 31, 2024. The entrance exam (NCHM-JEE 2024) will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 11, 2024.

The MoT has also introduced a 2-year postgraduate degree course Master of Science (M.Sc) in Hospitality Administration (academic year 2024-2026). The last date for registration is April 30, 2024, and the entrance exam (JEE 2024) will be held on May 18.

The desirous candidates are appealed to visit the website - https://nchm.gov.in/ and submit the application online.

The release underlined that NCHMCT is an autonomous wing of MoT and it is affiliated with the premier institutes specialized in hospitality training and education in the country. These institutes are also equipped with state-of-the-art amenities and facilities. Besides, the courses are also approved by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU, Delhi). The courses have been started to help promote the trained manpower required for the industry, stated the MoT officials.