Good health is the key to success: Mokshada Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Superintendent of Police, Railways, Mokshada Patil emphasized the importance of physical and mental health for women during the special session ‘Healthy Mind in Healthy Body’ organized by the women's cell of the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) in the city recently. Speaking at the inaugural programme held at Marathwada Auto Cluster in Waluj, Patil stated that raising awareness about women's health is the first step towards empowering them in society.

The women's cell of CMIA organized the event to mark international women's day. The event was attended by more than 300 women from the industry. Speaking further, Patil stressed that individuals should prioritize their health and seek medical attention when they experience even minor symptoms of illness. She added that neglecting one's health can lead to bigger problems and emphasized the need for women to stand up against oppression to improve the nation's social health.

The event featured two sessions on stress management and health and fitness, led by Dr Shruti Dhavale and wellness coach Sandhya Joshi, respectively. Dhavale discussed the effects of mental stress on the human body and mind and provided strategies for coping with it, while Joshi demonstrated good eating habits, exercise, yoga, and adequate rest for optimal health and fitness. CMIA president Nitin Gupta, secretary Arpit Save, former president Shivprasad Jaju, women wing president Varsha Deshmukh, coordinator Dr Veena Panat, joint-coordinator Sharmila Gandhi, Uma Mohandas Dimple Bindra, CA Smita Bharatiya and CA Shweta Bharatiya were the prominent presence.