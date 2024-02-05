Good news for aspiring teachers as preference form-filling process for recruitment begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There is good news for aspiring teachers as the preference form filling for recruitment began on the ‘Pavitra’ portal on Monday. Hundreds of Maharashtra Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (Maha-TAIT) qualified candidates have been waiting for recruitment since March 2023.

It may be noted that the State Government started recruitment of school teachers through the Pavitra Portal in 2023. There are 67,000 vacant posts in the State. Earlier, the School Education Minister announced that 55,000 posts would be filled. However, a GR was released on June 21, 2023, stating that 30,000 posts would be filed. Later, it was announced that 22,000 posts would be filled. The Education Department conducted the Maharashtra Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (Maha-TAIT) between February 22 and March 3, 2023, while its result was declared on March 24. The registration process for the aspirants began online on September 1, 2023. Nearly 1.63 lakh candidates registered on the portal and were waiting for the recruitment advertisement.

The Education Department allowed local self-governing bodies like Zilla Parishad, Municipal Council and Corporations along with non-minority aided schools to upload their advertisements for recruitment requirements by January 22. Around 23,817 advertisements for the recruitment were uploaded.

Education Commissioner Suraj Mandhre issued a final notice on February 1, instructing the Zilla Parishad and private education societies to complete the advertisement process by February 2.

The Education Department took the review of the process through video conferencing on February 1. Thousands of students have been waiting for the advertisement and submission of preference forms. With the opening of the process, the candidates will have to lock their preferences online.

There was demand from different teachers unions including Akhil Bhartiya Urdu Shikshak Sangh (ABUSS) to start the recruitment process for teachers from first to 12th standards. Sajid Nisar from ABUSS said that the aspirants had been waiting for the recruitment since the declaration of the TAIT result.

Santosh Magar from DTED and B Ed Students Association said that the Government should not discriminate in recruitment on the basis of medium. “The qualitative teachers should be appointed on semi-English schools to sustain the school's quality,” he added.

Box

16.8 K posts to be filled

According to sources, the education department is likely to fill more than 16,800 posts. The date of medium-wise is as follows;

Medium-----posts

Marathi----11,968

English---2471

Urdu--------1847

Hindi-----401

Kannada---88

Gujarati----11

Tamil---------08

Bengali-------04