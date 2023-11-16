Good news for PG-AYUSH course aspirants as minimum passing criteria relaxed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There is good news for the aspirants of postgraduate AYUSH courses as the State Common Entrance Test Cell has reduced the minimum qualifying percentile in All Indian Ayush Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIA PGET-2023) for the academic year (AY) 2023-24. This has made many candidates eligible for admission to the courses.

It may be noted that the SCETC started the admission process for the admission in PG courses Ayurveda, Homoeopathy and Unani for the current AY in October after the result of PG-ET was declared.

As per the norms issued at that time, the minimum passing percentile for the test was 50 for general, 40 for reserved category students and 45 for EWS candidates in the PGET. The CET Cell completed the second Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round last week.

The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine, Ministry of AYUSH, made an announcement of reducing the minimum qualifying percentile in the entrance test a few days ago for the admissions to PG courses for this academic year and informed subsequently to the SCETC.

Opportunity for newly qualified candidates

Many candidates have become eligible for admission after the minimum qualifying percentile was reduced.

The registration process for the newly eligible candidates commenced today while its last date is November 18. The aspirants will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 3,000 online and upload all required coloured scanned original documents after successful payment of fees.

The provisional State-level merit list will be displayed on November 20 while candidates can submit their grievances related to the list up to November 21. The process of filling the preference form for the State and Institute level quota only can be completed on November 22 and 23.

Instructions for candidates:

--Candidates who have registered previously need not register again.

--Newly eligible candidates should register and will be eligible only for available vacant seats.