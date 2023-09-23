Good news for Ph D aspirants as registration for PET begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There is good news for Ph D aspirants as Dr Babsaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy started online registration for the next Ph.D. entrance Test (PET).

The university has sought details of vacant posts and the consent of research guides. Bamu conducted the PET of 2020-21 successfully under the guidance of Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole.

Currently, 6,500 candidates are doing research at the research centres of universities and affiliated colleges. Of them, 4,000 are getting different types of fellowship and scholarship. There was a demand from students to start the process of new PET.

Considering this, Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole held a meeting with the officers and deans and granted permission for the next PET. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, deans Dr Walmik Sarwade, Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Dr Chetna Sonakmble, Dr Prashant Amrutkar and others were present. So, the process for the new PET began. There are 178 research centres in the four districts and they have 1,708 research guides. All the departments in the city and sub-centres of the university have research centres.

The administration sought details of vacant seats from the research centres and guides. The research guide will have to give consent to fill how seats out of the total vacant seats in this phase. The last date of registration for the PET is September 27. Deputy registrar Dr Vishnau Karale said that its hard copy submission with Ph D Unit of the university is September 30.

The registration process for those who are given an exemption from the PET will commence with the declaration of the test result. Those who get exemption PET are NET/SET/GATE, GPAT, FPI and M Phil holders.

Ph D seats to be released

Pro-VC Dr Shysm Shirsath said that the whole process PET was implemented online for the Ph D admissions in 42 subjects. He said that the seats and research guides positions would be released faculty-wise. “This will help students to decide whether to appear for the PET on the basis of the availability of admission seats in the respective subject. The researchers should immediately send all the information and cooperate with us,” he added.