Good news for Ph D researchers, attendance norms relaxed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There is good news for Ph D researchers within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University as the administration relaxed norms of attendance on Thursday.

It may be noted that the university made biometric attendance compulsory to the Ph D students at the research centres and Bamu departments from the New Year.

It was mandatory to have 100 per cent attendance of the researchers. The centres were asked to submit the attendance report every month. There was much hue and cry over this as the Ph D students were unable to visit the research centres daily.

They also agitated several times to withdraw the decision. A review of biometric attendance was held recently under the chairmanship of vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole.

Taking this into consideration, the university administration issued a circular today relaxing the 100 per cent attendance norms. The students were admitted to Ph D in different subjects of four faculties-Humanities, Management Science and Commerce, Science and Technology and Interdisciplinary.

Now, researchers of Science and Technology faculty should have a minimum of 40 per cent biometric attendance while for other faculties, Ph D candidates should maintain a minimum of 20 per cent attendance.

The full-time and fellowship researchers will also get medical, maternity, paternity and casual leaves. The laboratory and library field visits, research paper presentations, attending the training programme, course work, seminars, conferences and workshops and interaction with experts will also considered as attendance. The researchers will undertake this initiative under the guidance of a research guide. Instead of twice, a researcher needs to make an entry of attendance once at the centre in a day. The research centres will have to maintain the attendance with records of students.

More than 3,500 researchers took the admissions to Ph D in university departments of the city and sub-centre campuses and different research centres of affiliated colleges within Bamu’s jurisdiction. Nearly 40 per cent of them are getting different scholarships and fellowships.