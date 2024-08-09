Good news for tourists visiting Ajanta Caves and Rajur

Rs 7105 crore. The approval marks a major milestone in improving connectivity and promoting tourism in the region.

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a significant boost to tourism, the union Cabinet on Friday approved eight new railway line projects, including the long-awaited Jalna-Jalgaon railway line. This development promises to benefit tourists visiting the UNESCO World Heritage site of Ajanta Caves in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district and pilgrims heading to Shreekshetra Rajur in Jalna district.

The overall investment for these railway projects is pegged at Rs 24,657 crore, with completion expected by 2030-31.

According to experts, millions of domestic and international tourists flock to Ajanta Caves annually, while Shreekshetra Rajur, renowned for its Lord Ganesh temple, draws countless devotees every month. The new railway line, which will bridge the Marathwada and Khandesh regions, will pass through Jalna, Rajur, Sillod, Ajanta, and Jalgaon. The Ajanta Caves, located just 55 km from Jalgaon, will now have a direct rail connection, offering tourists and pilgrims the convenience of boarding and deboarding at Ajanta and Rajur railway stations.

The Jalna-Jalgaon broad gauge railway line will span 174 km, with an estimated budget of Rs 7,105 crore. The cost will be shared equally by the Central and State Governments, with the Maharashtra State Cabinet approving its 50 percent contribution of Rs 3,552 crore in June 2023.

In addition to the railway projects, the union Cabinet has also greenlit eight new national high-speed road corridor projects, covering a total of 936 km at Rs 50,655 crore. Among these is an 8-lane elevated Nashik Phata-Khed Corridor near Pune.

Sunit Kothari, Chairman of the Public Relations Committee of the Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation, expressed his excitement about the project, stating, "I am happy that the Marathwada region will see a surge in cultural and spiritual tourism with this new railway line. It will greatly enhance convenience for tourists visiting Ajanta Caves and devotees travelling to Rajur to pay homage to Lord Ganesh."