Good show by Burhani English School in SSC examination

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Burhani National English High School recorded exceptional academic performance in the recently announced Maharashtra SSC Board examination result. A total of seven students secured 90 per cent and above marks, 33 achieved distinction, and 25 secured first class. Dr Abrar Ansari Ahmed, the CEO of Burhani Group of Schools, congratulated the students and staff for their hard work and dedication. Principal Shabana Khalid also expressed pride in the students achievements and thanked the parents and teachers.