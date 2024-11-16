Goods worth Rs 29 cr seized during Model Code of Conduct period

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The implementation of the ideal Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the upcoming Assembly elections is underway in the district. During various inspection and seizure operations, goods worth Rs 29.14 crore have been seized so far, and a total of 3.17 lakh (3,17,939) vehicles have been inspected, according to the MCC Enforcement Cell.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 18,300 vehicles were inspected by static surveillance teams (SST), in different parts of the district. They include political party vehicles: 384; private vehicles: 17,005; public vehicles: 493; government vehicles: 175; police department vehicles: 92; ambulances and emergency service vehicles: 83; medical department vehicles: 44 and bank vehicles: 24.

Since the start of the conduct, 3,17,939 vehicles have been checked. Besides, flying squads have inspected 1,785 vehicles and conducted surprise checks at 282 locations.

In terms of seizures, the authorities have seized cash worth Rs 6.23 crore in the district, along with other contraband and valuables, as mentioned below. The total value of the seized goods stands at Rs 29.14 crore.

- Alcohol (55,211.62 litres) valued at Rs 1.46 crore

- Drugs valued at Rs 1.04 crore

- Precious metals worth Rs 18.42 crore

- Gift items valued at Rs 1.96 crore.