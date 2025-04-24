Goods worth ₹4.52 lakh stolen using crane, JCB

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A major theft took place at a warehouse on Beed Bypass where construction materials worth Rs 4.52 lakh were stolen using a crane and JCB. Following a complaint, Satara Police registered a case against Swapnil Akolkar and Amruta Akolkar.

According to the police, the complainant, Nilesh Kasliwal (45), a resident of Shivajinagar, owns Jainesh & Company, a construction supply business. He had locked the warehouse on April 12 before heading to his village. On April 14, a neighboring trader noticed suspicious activity and informed him about missing items. Kasliwal returned on April 16 and found several materials missing, including seven 1,500-litre water tanks, fifteen 1,000-litre tanks, a marble cutting machine, two polishing machines, and nine iron sheets. He suspects Akolkar and a group of 8–10 people were involved in the theft. The incident has shocked local traders, raising concerns about security in industrial zones.