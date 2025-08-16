Goon loots house, threatens woman and infant

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Fear has gripped residents near Kargil Maidan after a goon stormed into a row house, threatened a 25-year-old woman with a stone, and looted valuables and cash worth Rs 31,500 all while her 10-month-old daughter was in her arms on Friday.

The incident took place on August 13 around 7.30 pm, when the woman was alone at home as her husband and in-laws were away. Taking advantage of the open door, the masked intruder entered, forced the woman into a corner, and fled after stealing 21 silver coins, two anklets, and cash. The brazen crime has left the woman traumatized and neighbors shaken. Residents fear such attacks could embolden miscreants in the area. A complaint has been lodged at Pundliknagar police station.