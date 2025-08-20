Goonda smashes car window, threatens MLA’s nephew with knife, robs him

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Crime has once again raised its head in Mukundwadi, where a local goon stopped the car of an MLA’s nephew, smashed the window, threatened him with a knife, and looted cash. The incident took place on August 18 at around 10 pm in Ambikanagar.

The accused has been identified as Aadhesh Gaikwad, a resident of Mukundwadi crematorium area. The victim, Ujjwal (25), son of Devidas Kuche and nephew of MLA Narayan Kuche, was returning home in his car from Ambikanagar via the Lakshmidevi Balaji temple route when Aadheś blocked his vehicle. He hurled a stone at the car, shattering the rear window. When Ujwal stepped out and confronted him, Aadheś threatened him with a knife, snatched Rs 1,000 from his pocket, and issued death threats.

----------------

Addicts and criminals back on the streets

Residents say many criminals and drug addicts from Mukundwadi, recently released on bail, roam freely in the crematorium area. One of them targeted Ujwal and carried out the robbery. The incident has once again raised serious questions about the effectiveness of the local police.