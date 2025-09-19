Goons arrested within 24 hours for robbing beer shop at knifepoint

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police nabbed Kiran Jadhav (28, Vishrantnagar) within 24 hours for threatening a beer shop owner with a knife and looting Rs 3,000 cash along with six beer bottles. The crime took place at Ashish Beer Shop, owned by Lakshminarayan Jaiswal of Sillod and managed by Mohan Rathod. On September 10, Kiran first extorted cash and beer at knifepoint, but Rathod and Jaiswal did not report the incident out of fear. Emboldened, Kiran returned on September 17 and repeated the robbery. This time, Rathod immediately informed Jaiswal, who filed a complaint the next day. Acting on the complaint, Inspector Ashok Bhandare of Pundliknagar Police led a team that quickly traced and arrested Kiran on September 18. Police revealed that Kiran is a history-sheeter with four serious cases, including assault and attempted murder. His notoriety had previously deterred locals and traders from reporting him.