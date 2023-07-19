Goons injure youth with chopper

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The criminal gangs have become active once again in the Pundliknagar area. A gang of goons wounded the right eye of a youth Raju Raosaheb Pathade (25) with a chopper. In another incident, notorious goon Tipya robbed a kiosk owner of Rs 3,000. The panicked owner lodged a complaint on Tuesday after 20 days of the incident.

Raju Pathade was standing near Mehersingh College in the Pundliknagar area with his friends on Tuesday night. The accused Nitin Jadhav, Sonu Bankure, Prem Sapate, Suraj Khandagale, Shubham Tribhuvan, and Amol Waghmare called Raju and started beating him. They attacked him with a knife on his back, thigh and chest and also wounded his right eye with a chopper. The accused fled from the scene when Raju fell in a pool of blood. A case has been registered with the Pundliknagar police station.

Investigative office Sheshrao Khatane said that Nitin and Raju both are having criminal backgrounds and cases are registered against them earlier. The accused are absconding after the incident.

In another incident, notorious goon Tipya and his accomplices Imran Javed and Faizal robbed a kiosk owner Feroz Khan of Rs 3,000 threatening him with a knife. He lodged a complaint with the Pundliknagar police station on Tuesday.