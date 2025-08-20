Got work at Mantralaya? Entry now only through app

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

From August 15, offline entry passes for Mumbai Mantralaya have been scrapped. Visitors must now register on the ‘DG Pravesh App’ and book a time slot with the concerned department. With this move, queues for passes will end, as the government has closed all 10 offline counters (9 near the Garden Gate and 1 in the new administrative building).

The DG Pravesh App, available free on Android Play Store and iOS Apple Store, allows citizens, lawyers, government officers, and employees to gain entry after Aadhaar registration. Once registered, users must book a slot mentioning the time and person they intend to meet. The new system aims to control crowding at the Mantralaya. Even government staff will enter only through the face detection–based app system. For those without smartphones, the government has said a separate decision will be taken soon.