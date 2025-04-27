Government boosts cancer care and medical education

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a significant boost to cancer treatment and healthcare services, union Health and Family Welfare Minister J.P. Nadda announced that the government has prioritized cancer care and medical education, ensuring no shortage of funds for either sector. He stated, "Be proactive, bring forward projects, and all proposals will be executed. We have increased MBBS seats by 700 across the country. Along with 100 new medical colleges, 100 new nursing colleges will also be started."

J.P. Nadda was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the TrueBeam linear accelerator system and the newly expanded building of the State Cancer Institute at the Government Cancer Hospital, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, on Sunday. Addressing the gathering, the union Minister underlined that fighting cancer remains a top policy priority. "In the last eight years, Rs 3,000 crore has been allocated for providing high-end cancer treatment. Today, 90% of cancer patients in India begin treatment within 30 days of diagnosis a remarkable global achievement," he said. Nadda reiterated that the Centre would ensure continuous financial support for strengthening healthcare infrastructure. CM Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the transformative impact of the TrueBeam system, an advanced global technology for precise radiation therapy. "World-class cancer care is now available at the doorstep of Marathwada residents. Patients no longer need to travel to Mumbai for advanced treatment," he remarked. The Chief Minister also pointed to the state government's commitment to healthcare, noting an investment of Rs 5,000 crore for expanding infrastructure, including the establishment of ten new medical colleges across Maharashtra. Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif recalled the journey of the Government Cancer Hospital, which began in 2016 with just 100 beds and now accommodates 300 beds. He proposed that the State Cancer Institute be granted AIIMS-like status and advocated for an increase in seats of medical courses, establishment of trauma centers, and the allocation of Rs 5,136 crore to further strengthen the healthcare system. During the event, union Minister Nadda felicitated Dr. Kailas Sharma, Dr. Arvind Gaikwad, Dheeraj Kumar, Balaji Shelwadkar as a sergreons and Dr. Archana Rathod for performing the institute's first robotic surgery.

The event was presided over by CM Devendra Fadnavis and witnessed the distinguished presence of revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, medical education minister Hasan Mushrif, and tribal welfare minister Atul Save. Also present were Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, rajiya sabha MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, MP Sandipan Bhumre, along with MLCs Satish Chavan, Sanjay Kenekar, and MLA Anuradha Chavan. Senior officials including Medical Education Department Secretary Dheeraj Kumar, Commissioner Rajiv Nivatkar, Director Dr. Ajay Chandanwale, Advisor to the State Cancer Institute Dr. Kailas Sharma, Dean of Government Medical College Dr. Shivaji Sukre, and Officer on Special Duty Dr. Arvind Gaikwad also graced the occasion.

The inauguration of the TrueBeam facility marks a watershed moment for healthcare delivery in the Marathwada region, reflecting a broader national agenda of accessible, affordable, and advanced medical care for all citizens.

(WITH PHOTO)