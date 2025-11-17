Government Cancer Hospital takes an international leap

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Government Cancer Hospital (State Cancer Institute), which has been a lifeline for underprivileged patients across Marathwada and the state, has now taken a major step towards international collaboration. Foreign cancer specialists will now visit the hospital to offer guidance, beginning Monday. Doctors from this hospital will also be sent abroad for advanced training. This exchange is expected to strengthen patient care and enable access to modern cancer treatments.

A three-day head and neck cancer surgery camp and workshop was inaugurated on Monday at the Government Cancer Hospital by dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre. The event featured the presence of surgeon at University College London Hospital, UK Dr. Vijendra Ingle . Also present were hospital special officer Dr. Arvind Gaikwad, medical superintendent Dr. Darpan Jakkal, head of head & neck surgery Dr. Sunil Deshmukh, ENT specialist Dr. Ramesh Rohiwal, nuclear medicine expert Dr. Prafull Jatale, Dr. Vilas Kirdak, Dr. Vijay Vitore, Dr. Sanjay Motiwale, and Dr. Rishikesh Khadilkar.

Foreign experts to visit every year

Dr. Sukre said that the facilities at the cancer hospital have significantly improved. To bring global knowledge and advanced cancer treatment practices to the hospital, the government has approved an annual initiative to invite foreign experts and send local doctors abroad for training.

Dr. Gaikwad added that the program aims to facilitate international knowledge exchange in cancer care.

Higher cancer rates abroad due to cigarette smoking

Dr. Vijendra Ingle said that abroad, cigarette smoking is a major cause of throat and lung cancers. When smoking and alcohol consumption occur together, colorectal (digestive system) cancers are more prevalent. In India, oral cancer is more common due to the widespread use of gutkha and tobacco, but patients here typically arrive for treatment in the third or fourth stage.

Six types of surgeries

The workshop will include six types of surgeries related to cancer of the thyroid, tongue, larynx, and more. Dr. Vijendra Ingle will participate in these procedures, informed Dr. Sunil Deshmukh.

Photo Caption

Dr. Shivaji Sukre lighting the lamp at the inauguration of the three-day workshop at the Government Cancer Hospital. Also seen are Dr. Ramesh Rohiwal, Dr. Sanjay Motiwale, Dr. Arvind Gaikwad, Dr. Darpan Jakkal, Dr. Vilas Kirdak, Dr. Vijendra Ingle, Dr. Sunil Deshmukh, Dr. Prafull Jatale, and Dr. Vijay Vitore.