Government freezes ready reckoner rates, bringing relief to homebuyers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a move likely intended as an election-year benefit, the government has decided to maintain existing Ready Reckoner (RR) rates for the year 2024-2025. This comes after a period of no increase in rates in 2023 and a significant hike of 12.38 percent for the district and 8.80 percent for municipal limits in 2022.

This decision will provide much-needed relief to homebuyers across the city, particularly those looking to purchase property in areas like Gulmandi, Kumbharwada, Paithan Gate, Aurangpura, and others. Rising RR rates, coupled with increasing costs of shops and open spaces, had made homeownership a distant dream for many.

Sub district registrar and collector of stamps Vivek Gangurde confirmed that there will be no price increase on RR rates for the upcoming year. This continuity extends the benefit received by homebuyers in 2023. Vikas Chaudhary, the new chairman of Credai, said that keeping rates stable makes buying a house more affordable. Additionally, it avoids burdening builders with increased costs associated with transfer of development rights and premium challans, which ultimately impact homebuyers.

Rates across the city remain unchanged

The news report provides examples of how rates will remain unchanged in various areas. For instance, the RR rate for a plot in Samarthnagar to Nirala Bazar, which reached Rs 60,000 per square meter in 2022, will remain the same for 2024-24. Similarly, rates in Tilakpath, Gulmandi-Rangargalli, Jalna road, and other areas will not see any increase.