Government grants additional quota of foodgrains for 1 lakh beneficiaries in district

Aurangabad, April 11:

The state’s Food and Civil Supplies minister Chaggan Bhujbal said that the quota has been increased to benefit additional 1 lakh beneficiaries including those enjoying Antyodaya Scheme in each district. The stock has been increased as per the rise in the beneficiaries to all districts. Besides, the proposal of 115 new public distribution system (PDS) shops has been okayed.

He was speaking to mediapersons in a hotel, situated on Jalna Road, today. The minister held a meeting to review the functioning of District Supply Office (DSO). He also lend his ears to the issues faced by the department.

The approval to new PDS shops will be made as per the demand. There are complaints about the functioning of e-PoS machines. Hence the decision upon its usage along with introducing 4G and 5G services will be taken in the cabinet, said the minister directing the

DSO officials to keep a watch on bio-diesel.

65K litres bio-diesel seized

The district supply officer (DSO)Appasaheb Shinde in his report to the minister has stated that 13 cases were registered and a stock of 65,000 litres of bio-diesel has been seized in the district, so far.Besides, 12 cases against illegal gas refilling were filed and 100 cylinders were seized during the action.Meanwhile, the minister expressed his satisfaction over the performance of the DSO office.