Government insensitive on farmers suicide : Amar Habib

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “I am not a protagonist of farmers, but I run a social movement called ‘Shetkari Putra’. However, what concerns me more is that the government is not sensitive to the suicides of these hapless farmers,” said the noted social activist Amar Habib.

He was addressing the function organised to present him this year’s Govindbhai Shroff Smruti Puraskar constituted by Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada Research Institute (SRTMRI) at a grand function held at Swami Ramanand Teerth Auditorium in Swatantra Sainik Colony on Tuesday evening. SRTMRI chairman Dr. B.S. Varade presented the award to Amar Habib comprising cash Rs 21,000 and a memento.

Principal Manorama Sharma, agri expert Vijayanna Borade and P L Salve were the chief guests.

While expressing his views, Amar Habib said, “I am not a farmer, but rubbed my shoulders with Sharad Joshi in Shetkari Sanghatna. Today, there is no initiative to include Muslims in the reformist movement. The issue needed to create initiative is not understood by the people. I and Govindbhai Shroff were against each other in the university renaming struggle. Hence, some people were of opinion that I should not accept the award constituted in his name. However, I am honoured that I am receiving the award constituted in the name of colleague accompanying Swami Ramanand Teerth, who led the Marathwada Swatantra Sangram and light up the beacon of education in the backward region - Marathwada.”

“I work for the farmers and their generation. The farmers whose livelihood is dependent on their farms have been trapped into umpteen problems. I believe the issue of farmers is more important than caste and reservation issues. However, the government is not sensitive about their suicides. Ironically, their suicides are being categorised as eligible and non-eligible suicides. It is wrong to reach upon conclusion assuming that he has ended his life because he would use to consume alcohol. The tricolour should be brought down to half mast, if even one farmer ends his life, stressed Amar Habib.

Agri expert Borade also expressed his concern saying that the excavation of sand in the name of deepening of the rivers in Marathwada is causing depletion in the levels of underground water.

Dr Rashmi Borikar made an introductory speech; Sarang Takalkar conducted the proceedings and Dr P S Kulkarni introduced the guests.