Government land registered in names of politicians’ relatives: Inquiry initiated amid corruption allegations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A startling revelation has emerged regarding government (gairan) lands being registered under the names of political leaders’ children in the district. These transactions reportedly occurred during the tenure of the corrupt residential resident deputy collector, Vinod Khirolekar. Suspicion surrounds the questionable reclassification of Class-2 lands to Class-1 during this period.

Areas such as Sahajapur, Krodi, Nakshatrwadi, and Kanchanwadi have witnessed sealing lands being allotted to influential local figures. In response, the administration has ordered a thorough inquiry. Allegations also point to the involvement of retired board officers and village revenue officials (talathis). Since 2010, significant changes have affected the reclassification and sale of gairan lands. Approval authority shifted from district collectors and divisional commissioners directly to the Ministry’s E-7 Revenue Section Deputy Secretary, enabling political interference at the ministerial level. This allowed sealing lands to be registered in the names of politicians’ family members. Nonetheless, officials maintain that all allotments complied with prescribed terms and legal conditions.

Who can acquire gairan land?

Gairan lands are government-acquired properties under the Land Improvement Act, taken from owners exceeding landholding limits. These lands are reserved for distribution to poor, landless, or marginal farmers, who must not possess other land or must hold below the permissible limit.

Administrative changes and actions

Vinod Khirolekar’s duties as resident deputy collector have been transferred to Sangita Rathod. Due to increasing corruption cases in the revenue department damaging administrative credibility, the District Collector has called an urgent meeting of all department heads on May 29 at 10 am. The lack of oversight is cited as a key factor enabling these irregularities. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has sealed Khirolekar’s office. Investigations reveal that employees transferred from various departments continued working under his influence. ACB has launched a comprehensive probe into the matter.