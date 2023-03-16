Government offices bore deserted look

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Around 40,000 government employees are on strike since March 14 demanding the implementation of the old pension scheme. Hence, the government offices have borne a deserted look.

Although the government has issued a notification that the employees on strike will not receive their salaries during the strike period, still the employees have threatened to further intensify the strike from Friday onwards if the demands are not met, said the State Central Government Employees Association state vice president Devidas Jarare. The employees today shouted slogans at the district collectorate. The general public is facing severe inconvenience as government works have been hampered.

Jarare claimed that around 17,000 government employees, 19,000 teachers and non-teaching staff, and 4,000 municipal corporation employees participated in the strike. Talathi Mahasangh state president Anil Suryawanshi said that all the talathis and circle officers from the district have participated. Jarare said that there is no invitation from the government to find a solution to the strike. The impact of strikes and rain was seen in the works at various government offices.