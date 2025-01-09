Government offices must ensure basic amenities

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a bid to enhance public facilities and streamline administration, CM Devendra Fadnavis has rolled out a seven-point action plan for government offices across Maharashtra. District Collector Dileep Swami, during a meeting in a virtual meeting on Wednesday, emphasized that all offices must ensure clean toilets, drinking water, and a visitor-friendly environment.

“The government is committed to providing better services to citizens. Offices must be well-maintained, with proper classification of old records and swift disposal of outdated vehicles and materials,” said Swami. He also stressed the importance of resolving public grievances promptly and ensuring administrative efficiency.

Pending Cases Under Focus

To address the backlog of mutation cases, a virtual meeting was held with tehsildars and sub-divisional officers. Special courts are set to convene on January 15 to expedite the resolution of these cases. District Collector Swami reviewed preparations at the mandal officer level and provided guidelines to tackle pending revenue appeals.

Strict Implementation Expected

Officials, including Additional District Collector Dr Arvind Lokhande and Resident Deputy Collector Vinod Khirorkar, attended the meeting to ensure the effective implementation of the action plan. The initiative aims to create a more transparent and responsive administration, ensuring that government offices cater efficiently to public needs.