Govindbhai Shroff award to be presented today
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 18, 2025 10:05 PM2025-01-18T22:05:07+5:302025-01-18T22:05:07+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada Institute of Socio-Economic Research and National Integration (SRTMRI) will present 21st Padma Vibhushan ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada Institute of Socio-Economic Research and National Integration (SRTMRI) will present 21st Padma Vibhushan Govindbhai Shroff Memorial Award in a programme to be held at the Research Institute, at 5 pm, on January 19.
Veteran social activist and national secretary of CPI Dr Bhalchandra Kango was selected for the award. President of the Institute D K Deshmukh will present the award to Dr Kango.Open in app