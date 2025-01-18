Govindbhai Shroff award to be presented today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada Institute of Socio-Economic Research and National Integration (SRTMRI) will present 21st Padma Vibhushan Govindbhai Shroff Memorial Award in a programme to be held at the Research Institute, at 5 pm, on January 19.

Veteran social activist and national secretary of CPI Dr Bhalchandra Kango was selected for the award. President of the Institute D K Deshmukh will present the award to Dr Kango.