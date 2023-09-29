Govt apathetic to give Rs 50cr funds for Marathwada Water Grid

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“The state government has announced lucrative funds of Rs 14,000 crores for Marathwada region during the cabinet meeting held in the city around fifteen days back. On the other hand, the government is apathetic towards providing the funds of Rs 50 crore to the concerned department for preparing the project report of the ambitious Marathwada Water Grip project”, alleged the Legislative Council leader of opposition Ambadas Danve in a press conference here on Friday.

Danve further said, that when realized that they could not resolve the issue of the Maratha reservation, they called an all-party meeting to discuss the issue. However, while discussing the issue of OBC reservation, they had not called the opposition parties in the meeting.

Recently, a Marathi man was refused to give a house on rent in Mulund, Mumbai area. Hence, it is doubtful that this government will give justice to the Marathi people.

Speaking about the action taken against the company of MLA Rohit Pawar, Danve said, the union government entangles those in the clutches of ED, CBI and Income Tax, who speak against the government. The investigating agencies are working as the slaves of the government, Danve alleged.