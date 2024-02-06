Govt directed to appoint admin member on Wakfs Tribunal by Feb 10

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Y G Khobragade on Tuesday directed the State Government to appoint an administrative member on the Maharashtra Wakfs Tribunal by February 10. An officer of the additional district collector level is appointed as an administrative member.

The court also issued directives to recruit employees in the Tribunal between 36 and 90 days while fill 60 posts of staff members of Maharashtra State Board of Wakfs (MSBW) in 15 days. There is only one office of the Tribunal in the city for the entire State.

“No staff on contract basis should be appointed to the Tribunal. Posts should be filled as per Civil Rules. There will be no hindrance due to the model election code of conduct in the recruitment process if Lok Sabha or Legislative Assembly elections are announced. The Law and Justice department has issued orders to formulate the recruitment rules in a month,” the HC bench made it clear.

As per the orders of the HC Bench, the office of Waqfs Tribunal was started in the Haj House area on February 5, 2024. However, the tribunal lacks sufficient 'corum' and bailiffs and other necessary staff.

Only the District Judge who is the chairman of the Tribunal, a Muslim Scholar, a Junior Clerk and a contractual fourth-grade staff are looking after the work of the Tribunal.

Adv senior lawyer Rajendra Deshmukh brought to the notice of the court on behalf of petitioner Javed Deshmukh that there is no ‘Roznama’ nor employee to write it.

Adv Najam Deshmukh represented the Wakfs Board while adv Krishna Rodge appeared for intervener Ghulam Khaliq. Assistant Public Prosecutor Pawan Lakhotia appeared for the government. The next hearing on this PIL will be held on February 29.

Haj House should be used intended purpose only

The proceedings of the tribunal will be held in the Haj House. Therefore, the court has also ordered to take precautions so that the purpose of the Haj House is not hampered and the work of the tribunal is not obstructed. Haj House has accommodation, an auditorium and training facilities for Haj pilgrims. “This Haj House should be used only for the purpose for which it was built. It should not be used for public representatives or for political reasons,” the court stated in the orders.