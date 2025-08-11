Govt employee raped, blackmailed; Georai politician’s son absconding

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Vedantnagar police have booked Deepak Suravase, son of a former taluka president and husband of a former Georai Panchayat Samiti chairperson, for allegedly raping and blackmailing a 35-year-old government employee by threatening her with job loss.

The woman joined government service in 2019 when Suravase’s wife was the Samiti chairperson. Though not in office, Suravase controlled key work, chaired meetings, and issued instructions, leading to their acquaintance. In 2022, under the pretext of official work, he allegedly called her to a prominent Vedantnagar hotel and sexually assaulted her, warning she would lose her job if she resisted. Later, he blackmailed her with photos and videos, threatening to send them to her family, and allegedly assaulted her in Igatpuri, Nashik, and the city’s Padegaon area. Fearing defamation, she endured the abuse. In May 2025, he allegedly forced her to divorce her husband. After she shifted to the city a few months ago, harassment continued. On July 2, Suravase reportedly created a ruckus outside her home, threatened to show the videos to her children, and assaulted her. The next day, when she told his father, he allegedly abused her and threatened dismissal if she complained.

Bheed police forwarded her case to city police. Vedantnagar police registered an FIR, but Suravase fled before arrest. Police inspector Praveena Yadav said efforts are on to nab him soon.