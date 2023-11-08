Govt employees raise ‘Majhe Kutumb-Majhi Pension’ slogan in Morcha

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The members of Rajya Karmachari Madhyavarti Sanghatna took out a morcha on Wednesday for their 18 demands including the implementation of the old pension scheme and cancelling the National Pension Scheme (NPS).

The agitators who were accompanied by their family members raised slogans like ‘Majhe Kutumb-Majhi Pension’ in the morcha. District president of the union Dr Devidas Jarare and its general secretary N S Kamble led the Morcha which began from Bhadkal Gate, at 11 am, today.

The morcha culminated in front of the district collector's office via Town Hall flyover, Aam Khas ground and Khile-Ark. The employees and teachers from the Government departments participated in the agitation.

The agitators said that the Government stopped the old pension scheme on November 1, 2005, and started the contribution pension scheme.

Later, the scheme was converted to the National Pension Scheme (NPS) in 2015. Government employees have been struggling with the demand for the past 17 years. The employees staged an indefinite strike in March 2023, but, withdrew the decision at the request of the Government. The union members decided to launch agitation again as their demands had not been fulfilled for the past six months.