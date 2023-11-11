Govt Forensic Institute gets NAAC grade A

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Government Institute of Forensic Science (GIFS) received a grade A from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) on Saturday.

A three-member NAAC peer team under the chairmanship of Dr Vinod Kumar (Former, Vice Chancellor, Gurukul Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar) and Dr Satish Kumar Verma (University College of Medical Sciences, New Delhi) as Member coordinator and Dr Ajay Agarwal (former principal of Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Agra) visited the Institute on November 3 and 4, 2023.

This is the first cycle of the assessment of the college. The peer team evaluated the qualitative matrices on seven aspects, namely, curricular aspects, teaching-learning and evaluation, research innovation and extension activities, and accorded a 3.03 CGPA.

As the first best practice, the institute has so far made awareness among more than 1 lakh school-going students regarding cybercrime, which also resulted in earning more than 4 lahks for the students of the institute under the earn and learn scheme.

As the second-best practice, the Institute has trained more than 500 police personnel, which not only increased the conviction rate of the Aurangabad range but also helped Maharashtra Police to get medals in the All-India Police Duty Meet.

Dr Rajesh Kumar (Internal Quality Assurance Cell, coordinator) said that the achievement means a lot for us, as we are only a few forensic institutes in the country, which received an “A” grade in NAAC. Dr Rajendra Satpute (Director, GIFS) said it is due to the hard work of faculty members, students, and non-teaching staff alumni, that they could achieve the grade.