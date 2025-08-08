Govt funding helps 1,000 locals start businesses in Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Under the Chief Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (CMEGP), 1,015 residents from the district secured loans last year to start their own businesses. This year, the government aims to support 2,348 more youth with similar funding.

The scheme offers loans covering up to 60–65% of project costs for setting up service or manufacturing enterprises. Applicants from SC, ST, OBC, women, ex-servicemen, minorities, and disabled categories can get a government subsidy of 25% to 35%, while those from the general category receive 15% to 25%.

Eligibility:

The scheme is open to individuals aged 18 to 45 (up to 50 for SC/ST). Applicants must have passed at least 8th grade and submit their Aadhaar card, caste certificate, and educational documents.

How to apply:

Proposals must be submitted online via the District Industries Centre (DIC) website.

The scheme now covers agriculture-allied businesses too — urging youth to become self-reliant job creators instead of job seekers. Last year, over 4,000 people applied, but only 1,015 received loans. Banks disbursed nearly Rs 1 crore based on project demand. “This scheme transforms job-seekers into job-givers. We urge the needy to make the most of the 15–35% subsidy support.”

– Swapnil Rathod, General Manager, District Industries Centre