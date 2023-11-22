Govt hospitals to introduce online case papers and token system

Streamlining patient services in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a move aimed at enhancing efficiency and providing quick relief to patients, government hospitals in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are moving to online case papers and a token system. Now, individuals seeking medical attention can obtain a single token number online, eliminating the need for traditional paper case documents and the hassle of queuing.

This initiative, set to launch soon at the district civil hospital, enables patients to access case papers remotely, allowing them to proceed directly to the hospital for treatment with the allocated token number. The online case paper system not only minimizes the time spent in queues at the Outpatient Department (OPD) for patient registration but also ensures that the required documentation is readily available.

Furthermore, this service, slated to be fully operational in the near future, will utilize QR codes to facilitate the process. Dr Padmaja Saraf, additional civil surgeon, expressed optimism about the positive impact this digital transformation will have on patient care, emphasizing the significant time savings and convenience for individuals accessing healthcare services in government hospitals.

Free service in all government hospitals

Free patient care is being provided in all government hospitals under the public health department from August 15. Free medicines are available in district hospitals, sub-district hospitals and rural hospitals.