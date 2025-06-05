Govt Poly launches Robotics & Automation course under CoE

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Government Polytechnic of the city has launched free Robotics and Automation courses under the Centre of Excellence (CoE) programme.

Principal of the Polytechnic Dr A M Jinturkar said that the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Robotics and Automation was established at the Government Polytechnic of the city.

“ The centre provides students with hands-on experience on cutting-edge robotics systems, which equips them with the knowledge and skills required in the industry. Training started different slots for each student during the allotted slot,” he said.

The first batch of training started on May 27 and continues up to June 16. Each student can select the slot. The participants first will undergo an introductory course and then an advanced course. The course was designed considering the manpower needed in industry.

Box

Only 3 CoEs in State

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has undertaken an ambitious project to set up Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in emerging technologies like Robotics and the Internet of Things (IoT) at three places in the State. One of the CoEs was established at the Government Polytechnic of the city. The main objective of this initiative is to enhance the quality of technical education in the state and make it relevant to the current and future needs of the industry. In today’s fast-changing industrial world, it is imperative to provide students with up-to-date skills, and these centres are a major step in that direction.

Box

The centre includes the following advanced robotic systems:

-- Robotic MIG Welding Setup: This is an automated system that performs metal inert gas (MIG) welding using robotic arms. This increases precision and safety in the manufacturing process.

--Magnetic Pick and Place System: This is an automated system that uses electromagnets or permanent magnets to pick up ferromagnetic objects and place them from one location to another. This system is very useful in assembly lines and material handling.

--Spray Painting Robot: This is an automated system designed to apply uniform paint or coating to surfaces. It is widely used in the automotive and aerospace industries for consistent and high-quality finishes.

--Robotic Additive Manufacturing System: This system integrates industrial robotics with 3D printing technology. This allows complex components to be built by depositing material layer by layer, making it possible to create intricate geometries and multi-material parts.

Box

--The Government Polytechnic offers 9 courses

--Total intake in 680

--Free course for its students

--Nominal fees for students of other polytechnic and professionals