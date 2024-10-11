Govt rolls out LiDAR Survey of 98 heritage sites

High-tech renaissance: Navkhanda Palace, Shahgunj Mosque to shine again

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A photogrammetric and LiDAR survey of state-protected monuments in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division is set to take place. The government approved the proposal for this initiative on Thursday. The survey will cover 98 heritage sites in Marathwada, under the jurisdiction of the Department of State Archaeology (DSA), using satellite technology. In addition, on-site inspections will be conducted to assess the condition of these historical sites.

Assistant Director (DSA) Jaya Wahane said, “The jurisdiction of our office includes four districts—Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, and Dhule. A total of 98 heritage sites across these districts will undergo LiDAR surveying.”

Funds allocated for preservation and restoration

Janjala Fort (Rs 12 Crore) On October 8, the government approved a budget of Rs 12.54 crore for the preservation and restoration of Talatam Fort, also known as Janjala Fort, in the Sillod tehsil. The fort is recognised as either Janjala or Jarandi, based on nearby villages.

Navkhanda Palace (Rs 2 Crore) Administrative approval of Rs 2.13 crore has been granted for the restoration of Navkhanda Palace, a state-protected monument in the city. This will soon result in significant changes to the palace.

Shahgunj Mosque (Rs 75 Lakh) The government also granted administrative approval of Rs 75.90 lakh for the restoration of Shahganj Mosque, another state-protected monument.