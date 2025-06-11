Goyal fast-tracks land allocation for city industry in just 2.5 hours

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a major boost to the industrial ecosystem of city, union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal swiftly resolved a land-related hurdle faced by Swiss precision engineering company Endress Hauser Flowtec AG. Within just 2.5 hours of raising the issue during a meeting in Switzerland, 40,000 sq. meters (10 acres) of land was allotted by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) adjacent to the firm’s existing facility in the city.

To enable this expansion, even a designated green zone in the area was restructured demonstrating fast-track coordination between central and state authorities. The move has reinforced Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s standing as a growing hub for global manufacturing investments.

Precision engineering from the city to the world

Endress Hauser, a global leader in industrial measurement and automation solutions, operates a major manufacturing unit under Endress Hauser Flowtec (India) Pvt. Ltd. in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Key products manufactured at the plant including Flow meters (Electromagnetic, Coriolis, Ultrasonic, Vortex), Skid Assemblies and Steam and Water Analysis System (SWAS) Panels

Industries served

These high-precision instruments serve core sectors such as Chemical Processing, Food & Beverage, Water and Wastewater Management, Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciencesm, Power Generation, Oil & Natural Gas and Mining & Metal Processing