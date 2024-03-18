Graduate thief confess of committing 5 HBTs in last 8 months

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Cidco police have confiscated 36 grams of gold and 23 grams of silver along with a laptop and cash

Rs 25,000 from the possession of Chandrakant Sudhakar Danve (22, Jadhavwadi), who was arrested by Cidco and Crime Branch police, six days ago.

During the investigation, Chandrakant confessed to committing more than five house-breaking thefts in the city.

It so happened that the house-breaking theft had taken place in the house of Shivsagar Raju Dabhade in N-8’s Vinayak Housing Society. The stolen booty was valued at around Rs 7.30 lakh. The Cidco police surveyed CCTV footage and first detained a hotelier where Chandrakant had stayed. Later on, the Crime Branch also started the investigation and they traced and held Chandrakant and later on handed him over to the Cidco police.

Acting upon the instruction of the deputy commissioner of police Navneet Kanwat, the police inspector Atul Yerme and PSI Nishigandha Mhaske started an in-depth inquiry.

Chandrakant has done B.Sc (Agriculture) and had lost more than Rs 4 lakh in the share market. Hence to repay the debts, he got inspired by a web series and started to commit house-breaking thefts. He left his company job but did not inform anybody. He would pretend that he was doing the night shift and would do ‘recce’ of the locked houses during the night hours. Hence he had stolen valuables from four HBTs in Cidco and one in Harsul. Accordingly, the PSI Mhaske and his team seized the stolen material. Further investigation is on.