Graduates of Open Universities declared eligible to apply for LLB-CET

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) on Saturday announced that those students who have completed graduate courses from open universities can apply for the admission test of a three-year law course.

The Cell also released rules and regulations for the eligibility of registration for the Maharashtra LLB Common Entrance Test (Mah-LLB-CET-3-year) three courses in Information Brochure.

An applicant who has passed a graduate degree from a recognised university in the State after processing the studies in the pattern (HSC three years degree) is considered eligible for registration.

So, there was confusion among aspirants who completed their graduate courses from open universities.

The students pursued the matter with the CET Cell and cited the judgement orders Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court.

Following this, the Cell made it clear that the candidates who have completed their graduation through an open university with preparatory examination are allowed to complete the CET application form and to participate in the Centralised Admission Process for LLB-three years course.

“Such candidates are requested to complete their CET application form as per the schedule displayed on the official portal of the Cell. If the preparatory examination passed candidates have, any issue in filling the CET Form or need to seek any information regarding filling the form they can send their requests on email (preparatoryrequest@gmail.com) describing their issue and the registered mobile number on or before February 10, so, that proper guidance will be provided to them,” the SCETC officials said.