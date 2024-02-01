Graduation Day Ceremony held in Maulana Azad College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maulana Azad College organised a Graduation Day ceremony at Seminar Hall on Thursday. The ceremony commenced with a reciting the verses from the holy Quran by Sameer. It was followed by the university song.

Principal Dr Mazahar Ahmad Farooqui felicitated Sunil Raithatha (M D Vinodrai Engineers Pvt Ltd) who was the chief guest while Suresh Lahoti (Chairman, Jalna Education Foundation) was the guest of honour of the ceremony.

Suresh Lahoti said that young graduates are the future of India and have tremendous potential to compete with anyone. He urged the students to be the part of Make in India initiative and shared a mantra of job creator rather than a job seeker.

He encouraged the students through his talk on entrepreneurial skills and also appealed to them to utilize their skills to make India a very powerful country.

He further explained the importance of artificial intelligence, acquiring skills, adopting changes, learning basic skills, leadership qualities, digital literacy, and critical thinking. Principal Dr Mazahar Farooqui also guided the students for career avenues in future.

Dr Aparna Saraf conducted the proceedings along with Dr J D Shaikh while Dr SadikA li proposed the vote of thanks. Principals and vice-principals from both the campuses of Dr Rafiq Zakria were present.