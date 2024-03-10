Graduation Day Ceremony held in PES College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Graduation Day ceremony of P ES College of Education was held on Saturday. A procession was taken out with the university flag along with all the graduates and the chief guests.

Famous Hockey coach of the country Dronacharya awardee Clarence Lobo was the chief guest. He conferred degrees on all the graduates.

Also, players were selected for the inter-university competition. Those students who passed NET-SET, Ph D and Alumni members were also felicitated.

Clarence Lobo said that the players should acquire high-quality skills through continuous practice and the teachers should sincerely put their all into producing good players and students.

Dr Abhijit Wadekar, Principal of PES Engineering College presided over the function. Vanita Sanjekar, Administrative Officer Class-1 of the Higher Education Department was the chief guest. Principal Dr Shivaji Suryavanshi made an introductory speech.

Dr Shivaji Dolse, Dr Mahadev Ubale, Dr Mangesh Dongre, Anil Bagul, Akshay Dane and others worked hard for the success of the ceremony.