Grains godown gutted in fire in Jadhavwadi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A godwon of grains was gutted in a fire that broke out at Jadhavwadi on Saturday early morning.

Officers from the Fire Brigade Department said that the loss of life was averted as the godown was closed. According to details, trader Rakesh Jain runs the grains shop named as ‘Sagar Traders’ at Jadhavwadi.

The incident came to light when the security guard of the Market Committee saw smoke coming out of the godown. The shop caught fire between 4.30 am and 5 am today.

He informed the shop owner and also the Fire Brigade Department. Duty officer of the Fire Brigade Department Harishchandra Pawar along with his personnel rushed towards the spot.

With the help of two tenders, the personnel extinguished the fire. However, all materials from the shop were gutted in the fire until then.

The preliminary enquiry indicates a short circuit as the cause of the fire.Fire brigade personnel Deepak Lavhale, Lalchand Dubele, Aniket Landge, Raju Rathod and Vinod Tupe participated in the action.