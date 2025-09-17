Gram sevika, peon caught taking Rs 9,000 bribe in Lingasa

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Jalna unit, on Wednesday caught a Gram Sevika and a Gram Panchayat peon red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 9,000 at Lingasa Gram Panchayat, Partur tehsil.

Gram Sevika Amrapali Ghagarmali (42) had allegedly demanded Rs 9,000 from a villager for entering land details in Gram Panchayat records (Form 8) and issuing an extract. When the villager refused and approached the ACB, officials verified the demand. Ghagarmali then directed that the money be handed to Peon Hanuman Pisale (42), who agreed to accept it on her behalf. During the trap, Pisale accepted the money in front of panch witnesses at the Gram Panchayat office. The ACB immediately arrested him and seized Rs 9,000 bribe money, his mobile phone, and Rs 830 additional cash. Both accused were taken into custody. A case has been filed at Ashti Police Station, Partur. The operation was led by police inspector Sharadchandra Rodge.